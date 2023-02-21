Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Disappoints Wall Street With 2.07% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 2.3 million Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.95 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $247.11M. RDW’s last price was a discount, traded about -122.28% off its 52-week high of $8.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the last value was 57.72% up since then. When we look at Redwire Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 494.00K.

Analysts gave the Redwire Corporation (RDW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RDW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Redwire Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) trade information

Instantly RDW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 52.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.22 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 2.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 99.49%, with the 5-day performance at 52.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is 59.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RDW’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -153.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -153.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Redwire Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.23% over the past 6 months, a -31.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Redwire Corporation will rise 13.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.08 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Redwire Corporation earnings to decrease by -291.80%.

RDW Dividends

Redwire Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.75% of Redwire Corporation shares while 16.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.01%. There are 16.49% institutions holding the Redwire Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.87% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million RDW shares worth $2.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.39% or 0.89 million shares worth $2.11 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.56 million shares estimated at $1.34 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.78 million.