Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.84 million Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $48.83 changed hands at $6.14 or 14.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.56B. RETA’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.45% off its 52-week high of $51.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.47, which suggests the last value was 62.17% up since then. When we look at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 580.64K.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Instantly RETA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 50.13 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 14.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.53%, with the 5-day performance at 11.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is 27.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.51 days.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 121.55% over the past 6 months, a -2.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -77.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $490k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $110k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $934k and $914k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -47.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -88.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.20%.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.70% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 90.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.69%. There are 90.22% institutions holding the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with CPMG INC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million RETA shares worth $72.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 2.65 million shares worth $66.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $39.84 million under it, the former controlled 3.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $20.67 million.