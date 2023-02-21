PLUG Stock Forecast 2023: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Is Weak With A -423.49% Downside

In the latest trading session, 4.59 million Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.90 changed hands at -$0.68 or -4.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.23B. PLUG’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.1% off its 52-week high of $32.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.49, which suggests the last value was 22.89% up since then. When we look at Plug Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.39 million.

Analysts gave the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended PLUG as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Plug Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.80 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.42%, with the 5-day performance at -3.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is -6.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 76.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLUG’s forecast low is $13.00 with $78.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -423.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plug Power Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.46% over the past 6 months, a -40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plug Power Inc. will rise 24.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $282.85 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Plug Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $238.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $161.91 million and $140.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Plug Power Inc. earnings to increase by 51.00%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.18% of Plug Power Inc. shares while 60.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.30%. There are 60.45% institutions holding the Plug Power Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.54% of the shares, roughly 55.58 million PLUG shares worth $1.17 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.75% or 51.0 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 17.29 million shares estimated at $363.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 13.33 million shares worth around $280.14 million.