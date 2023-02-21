Performance & Trends Of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Stock

In the last trading session, 13.98 million Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.06 changed hands at $0.71 or 4.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $549.39M. SI’s last price was a discount, traded about -800.61% off its 52-week high of $162.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.81, which suggests the last value was 40.14% up since then. When we look at Silvergate Capital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.23 million.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Instantly SI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.00 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 4.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.79%, with the 5-day performance at 20.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is 48.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Silvergate Capital Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.75% over the past 6 months, a -85.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Silvergate Capital Corporation will fall -98.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -79.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -125.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.57 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Silvergate Capital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $38.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.3 million and $78.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -51.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Silvergate Capital Corporation earnings to increase by 114.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.80% per year.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 17 and April 21.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.82% of Silvergate Capital Corporation shares while 86.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.43%. There are 86.94% institutions holding the Silvergate Capital Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.15% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million SI shares worth $218.37 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 2.11 million shares worth $159.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF and Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust. With 2.29 million shares estimated at $39.93 million under it, the former controlled 7.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust held about 4.11% of the shares, roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $22.62 million.