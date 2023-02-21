Performance & Trends Of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Stock

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.34 changed hands at -$0.07 or -4.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $352.01M. HYZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -390.3% off its 52-week high of $6.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 6.72% up since then. When we look at Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HYZN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.55%, with the 5-day performance at -11.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is -31.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 24.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HYZN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -198.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -198.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hyzon Motors Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.66% over the past 6 months, a -400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 621.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.17 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Hyzon Motors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $13.77 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,331.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hyzon Motors Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.50%.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 27.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.40% of Hyzon Motors Inc. shares while 23.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.14%. There are 23.11% institutions holding the Hyzon Motors Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.05% of the shares, roughly 7.56 million HYZN shares worth $12.85 million.

Legal & General Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.51% or 6.23 million shares worth $10.59 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.63 million shares estimated at $10.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $3.79 million.