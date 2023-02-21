Performance Report And Forecasts For Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO)

In the last trading session, 4.24 million Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.68 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $825.80M. CANO’s last price was a discount, traded about -480.36% off its 52-week high of $9.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 41.67% up since then. When we look at Cano Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.88 million.

Analysts gave the Cano Health Inc. (CANO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CANO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cano Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7700 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 0.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.63%, with the 5-day performance at 5.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) is 25.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CANO’s forecast low is $1.20 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -316.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cano Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.33% over the past 6 months, a 6.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $651.64 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Cano Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $834.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $492.25 million and $704.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Cano Health Inc. earnings to increase by 75.20%.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.52% of Cano Health Inc. shares while 66.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.28%. There are 66.89% institutions holding the Cano Health Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.22% of the shares, roughly 34.79 million CANO shares worth $301.61 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.50% or 15.89 million shares worth $137.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.77 million shares estimated at $50.02 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 4.49 million shares worth around $38.96 million.