OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.12 changed hands at -$0.06 or -5.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $919.50M. OPK’s current price is a discount, trading about -237.5% off its 52-week high of $3.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 8.04% up since then. When we look at OPKO Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Analysts gave the OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OPK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OPKO Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Instantly OPK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -5.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.39%, with the 5-day performance at -10.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is -24.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OPK’s forecast low is $3.00 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -658.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -167.86% for it to hit the projected low.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OPKO Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.73% over the past 6 months, a -760.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -44.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $168.21 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that OPKO Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $174.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $401.3 million and $329.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -58.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -47.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.90%. The 2023 estimates are for OPKO Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -197.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

OPK Dividends

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 23.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.06% of OPKO Health Inc. shares while 24.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.88%. There are 24.74% institutions holding the OPKO Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.21% of the shares, roughly 40.28 million OPK shares worth $76.14 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 34.51 million shares worth $65.22 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 12.73 million shares estimated at $24.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 10.78 million shares worth around $20.37 million.