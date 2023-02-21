Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 4.69 million Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.91 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.76B. NU’s current price is a discount, trading about -140.94% off its 52-week high of $11.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 33.6% up since then. When we look at Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 38.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.82 million.

Analysts gave the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NU as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.53 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.76%, with the 5-day performance at 0.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 29.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NU’s forecast low is $3.00 with $12.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -154.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nu Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.70% over the past 6 months, a 150.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 171.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.47 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nu Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $635.9 million and $877.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 131.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 71.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 3.80%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.84% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares while 67.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.56%. There are 67.06% institutions holding the Nu Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.79% of the shares, roughly 546.38 million NU shares worth $2.4 billion.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.01% or 415.54 million shares worth $1.83 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund. With 44.37 million shares estimated at $197.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 40.74 million shares worth around $203.71 million.