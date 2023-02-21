Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 8.6 million Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.73 changed hands at $0.12 or 19.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.80M. NOGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1476.71% off its 52-week high of $11.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 43.84% up since then. When we look at Nogin Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.85K.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) trade information

Instantly NOGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7900 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 19.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.06%, with the 5-day performance at -7.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) is -8.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.35 days.

NOGN Dividends

Nogin Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.14% of Nogin Inc. shares while 20.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.83%. There are 20.07% institutions holding the Nogin Inc. stock share, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.27% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million NOGN shares worth $1.14 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 14320.0 shares worth $19332.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 13833.0 shares worth around $11343.0.