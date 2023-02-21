Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR): Don’t Ditch NKTR Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.94 changed hands at -$0.13 or -4.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $560.09M. NKTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -287.41% off its 52-week high of $11.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.99, which suggests the last value was 32.31% up since then. When we look at Nektar Therapeutics’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Analysts gave the Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended NKTR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Nektar Therapeutics’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Instantly NKTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.11 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.09%, with the 5-day performance at -4.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is 26.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NKTR’s forecast low is $3.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nektar Therapeutics share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.09% over the past 6 months, a 25.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nektar Therapeutics will rise 43.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.09 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $22.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.01 million and $24.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Nektar Therapeutics earnings to decrease by -14.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.30% per year.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.37% of Nektar Therapeutics shares while 89.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.73%. There are 89.49% institutions holding the Nektar Therapeutics stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 19.83% of the shares, roughly 37.26 million NKTR shares worth $119.24 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.65% or 35.05 million shares worth $112.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 35.77 million shares estimated at $134.5 million under it, the former controlled 19.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 7.49% of the shares, roughly 14.08 million shares worth around $31.81 million.