Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 20.63 million Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.17 changing hands around $0.62 or 40.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.18M. MOB’s current price is a discount, trading about -206.91% off its 52-week high of $6.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 59.45% up since then. When we look at Mobilicom Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 48800.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.43K.

Analysts gave the Mobilicom Limited (MOB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MOB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mobilicom Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) trade information

Instantly MOB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 60.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.7300 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 40.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 123.69%, with the 5-day performance at 60.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) is 85.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MOB’s forecast low is $5.50 with $5.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -153.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -153.46% for it to hit the projected low.

MOB Dividends

Mobilicom Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mobilicom Limited shares while 15.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.61%. There are 15.61% institutions holding the Mobilicom Limited stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.81% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million MOB shares worth $0.77 million.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.44% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Sep 29, 2022.