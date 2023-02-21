Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.79 million Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $462.41M. MVST’s last price was a discount, traded about -557.93% off its 52-week high of $9.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 4.83% up since then. When we look at Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Analysts gave the Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MVST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7100 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -3.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.23%, with the 5-day performance at -6.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is -11.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MVST’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -451.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -451.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Microvast Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.91% over the past 6 months, a 76.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Microvast Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -189.10%.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders