Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 9.85 million Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.67 changed hands at -$0.26 or -6.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.97B. LUMN’s current price is a discount, trading about -241.69% off its 52-week high of $12.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.74, which suggests the last value was -1.91% down since then. When we look at Lumen Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 44.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.82 million.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Instantly LUMN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.06 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.60%, with the 5-day performance at -9.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is -29.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 142.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LUMN’s forecast low is $3.50 with $8.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -139.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lumen Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.77% over the past 6 months, a -62.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lumen Technologies Inc. will fall -87.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -145.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.73 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Lumen Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $3.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.68 billion and $4.61 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Lumen Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 266.90%.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of Lumen Technologies Inc. shares while 76.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.32%. There are 76.62% institutions holding the Lumen Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.44% of the shares, roughly 118.38 million LUMN shares worth $861.83 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.38% or 97.04 million shares worth $706.45 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 30.96 million shares estimated at $225.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 23.88 million shares worth around $173.86 million.