Let’s Dive Into The Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.22 million Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.82 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $185.29M. JSPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -196.15% off its 52-week high of $5.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 78.57% up since then. When we look at Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.40 million.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

Instantly JSPR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9370 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 276.89%, with the 5-day performance at 2.25% in the green. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jasper Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.35% over the past 6 months, a 67.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. will rise 54.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -183.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 3.40%.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 20.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.30% of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares while 33.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.40%. There are 33.17% institutions holding the Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.79% of the shares, roughly 5.85 million JSPR shares worth $2.83 million.

Abingworth, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.18% or 5.63 million shares worth $4.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.16 million.