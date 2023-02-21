Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.55 changed hands at $0.4 or 5.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $936.43M. LANV’s last price was a discount, traded about -202.12% off its 52-week high of $22.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.19, which suggests the last value was 44.5% up since then. When we look at Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 197.67K.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) trade information

Instantly LANV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.99 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 5.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.21%, with the 5-day performance at 16.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) is 45.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30810.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

LANV Dividends

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.97% of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited shares while 83.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.43%. There are 83.92% institutions holding the Lanvin Group Holdings Limited stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 23829.0 LANV shares worth $0.22 million.

Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 6000.0 shares worth $54720.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.