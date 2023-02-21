Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 3.33 million Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.53. With the company’s per share price at $3.60 changed hands at -$0.09 or -2.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $359.56M. JMIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -248.06% off its 52-week high of $12.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.92, which suggests the last value was 18.89% up since then. When we look at Jumia Technologies AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Instantly JMIA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.21 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.15%, with the 5-day performance at -3.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is -3.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 83.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $57.32 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Jumia Technologies AG’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $50.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.24 million and $42.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Jumia Technologies AG earnings to decrease by -4.80%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies AG shares while 22.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.84%. There are 22.84% institutions holding the Jumia Technologies AG stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.39% of the shares, roughly 9.38 million JMIA shares worth $30.1 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.21% or 2.2 million shares worth $12.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $30.8 million under it, the former controlled 6.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.77 million.