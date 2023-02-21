Is SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 2.07 million SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $2.93 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.39M. SOBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -232.76% off its 52-week high of $9.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 77.82% up since then. When we look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOBR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SOBR Safe Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Instantly SOBR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.16 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 208.45%, with the 5-day performance at 40.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) is 120.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOBR’s forecast low is $5.07 with $5.07 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -73.04% for it to hit the projected low.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SOBR Safe Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 142.15% over the past 6 months, a -112.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $530k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SOBR Safe Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $640k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.60%. The 2023 estimates are for SOBR Safe Inc. earnings to increase by 84.50%.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 13.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.67% of SOBR Safe Inc. shares while 13.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.28%. There are 13.77% institutions holding the SOBR Safe Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.34% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million SOBR shares worth $3.35 million.

Empery Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.06% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 35145.0 shares estimated at $42525.0 under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 6350.0 shares worth around $7683.0.