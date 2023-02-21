Is Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 1.2 million Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.33 changed hands at -$0.43 or -3.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.80B. MGNI’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.7% off its 52-week high of $14.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.59, which suggests the last value was 58.06% up since then. When we look at Magnite Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) trade information

Instantly MGNI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.94 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.87%, with the 5-day performance at 11.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) is 34.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.47 days.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnite Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.82% over the past 6 months, a 36.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magnite Inc. will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $153.69 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Magnite Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $109.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $142.1 million and $107.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Magnite Inc. earnings to increase by 100.10%.

MGNI Dividends

Magnite Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.84% of Magnite Inc. shares while 68.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.51%. There are 68.34% institutions holding the Magnite Inc. stock share, with Nuveen Asset Management the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.84% of the shares, roughly 17.13 million MGNI shares worth $112.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.06% or 12.09 million shares worth $79.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.92 million shares estimated at $52.12 million under it, the former controlled 3.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $24.01 million.