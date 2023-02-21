Is Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 2.42 million Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.85. With the company’s per share price at $3.76 changed hands at -$0.25 or -6.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04B. GOTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.95% off its 52-week high of $4.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 82.98% up since then. When we look at Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.07 million.

Analysts gave the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GOTU as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.19 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.32%, with the 5-day performance at 24.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -0.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOTU’s forecast low is $9.06 with $23.81 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -533.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -140.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -60.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.68 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $74.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $291.63 million and $310.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -65.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -75.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.03% per year.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.16% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares while 23.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.05%. There are 23.05% institutions holding the Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.94% of the shares, roughly 7.26 million GOTU shares worth $8.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.74% or 5.51 million shares worth $6.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.01 million shares estimated at $1.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $1.24 million.