Is CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.30 changed hands at -$7.9 or -45.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $362.06M. CVRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -114.41% off its 52-week high of $19.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.60, which suggests the last value was 50.54% up since then. When we look at CVRx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 131.22K.

Analysts gave the CVRx Inc. (CVRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CVRX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CVRx Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) trade information

Instantly CVRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -46.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.99 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -45.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.32%, with the 5-day performance at -46.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) is -37.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CVRX’s forecast low is $18.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -147.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -93.55% for it to hit the projected low.

CVRx Inc. (CVRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CVRx Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.32% over the past 6 months, a -15.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CVRx Inc. will fall -14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.2 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that CVRx Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $8.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.08 million and $5.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 76.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for CVRx Inc. earnings to increase by 4.10%.

CVRX Dividends

CVRx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 26.

CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.34% of CVRx Inc. shares while 70.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.30%. There are 70.21% institutions holding the CVRx Inc. stock share, with Johnson & Johnson the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 16.98% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million CVRX shares worth $64.14 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.52% or 2.37 million shares worth $22.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 0.32 million shares estimated at $2.95 million under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $2.53 million.