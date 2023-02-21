Is Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.09 changing hands around $1.87 or 25.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.53M. ATLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -158.64% off its 52-week high of $23.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 82.95% up since then. When we look at Atlas Lithium Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 51650.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 150.57K.

Analysts gave the Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATLX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) trade information

Instantly ATLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 31.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.65 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 25.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.86%, with the 5-day performance at 31.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) is -6.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 75020.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.70%.

ATLX Dividends

Atlas Lithium Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.97% of Atlas Lithium Corporation shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%. There are 0.00% institutions holding the Atlas Lithium Corporation stock share, with Ifp Advisors, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.00% of the shares, roughly 100000.0 ATLX shares worth $0.94 million.