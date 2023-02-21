Is Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 3.03 million Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $0.97 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $236.37M. ASXC’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.25% off its 52-week high of $1.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 71.13% up since then. When we look at Asensus Surgical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Instantly ASXC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 180.87%, with the 5-day performance at 30.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) is 43.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASXC’s forecast low is $1.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -209.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -54.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Asensus Surgical Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.97% over the past 6 months, a -37.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Asensus Surgical Inc. will fall -14.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Asensus Surgical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.48 million and $1.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 87.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Asensus Surgical Inc. earnings to increase by 67.50%.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of Asensus Surgical Inc. shares while 11.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.10%. There are 11.97% institutions holding the Asensus Surgical Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.83% of the shares, roughly 11.43 million ASXC shares worth $5.13 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.55% or 3.66 million shares worth $1.64 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 7.73 million shares estimated at $3.47 million under it, the former controlled 3.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $1.46 million.