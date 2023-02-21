Is Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.00 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $145.90M. AFMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -410.0% off its 52-week high of $5.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 1.0% up since then. When we look at Affimed N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Analysts gave the Affimed N.V. (AFMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AFMD as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Affimed N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Instantly AFMD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0986 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.95%, with the 5-day performance at -6.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is -17.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AFMD’s forecast low is $1.88 with $12.33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1133.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -88.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affimed N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.61% over the past 6 months, a -7.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Affimed N.V. will fall -5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.38 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Affimed N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $6.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.54 million and $8.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Affimed N.V. earnings to increase by 2.90%.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.40% of Affimed N.V. shares while 67.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.41%. There are 67.04% institutions holding the Affimed N.V. stock share, with 683 Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.51% of the shares, roughly 8.35 million AFMD shares worth $17.2 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 7.74 million shares worth $15.94 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. With 3.24 million shares estimated at $4.01 million under it, the former controlled 3.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $3.2 million.