Investor Confidence Inclines As VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Shares Gain $0.03

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.73 changing hands around $0.03 or 4.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.45B. VEON’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.52% off its 52-week high of $1.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 67.12% up since then. When we look at VEON Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Instantly VEON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8350 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 4.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.98%, with the 5-day performance at -11.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is 33.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.10%. The 2023 estimates are for VEON Ltd. earnings to increase by 221.90%.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.40% of VEON Ltd. shares while 19.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.46%. There are 19.82% institutions holding the VEON Ltd. stock share, with Exor Capital LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.46% of the shares, roughly 131.07 million VEON shares worth $95.68 million.

Shah Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.87% or 85.64 million shares worth $62.52 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF. With 16.02 million shares estimated at $11.69 million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 7.36 million shares worth around $5.38 million.