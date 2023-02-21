Investor Confidence Declines As NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) Shares Lose -$0.01

In the last trading session, 2.52 million NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.59 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.60M. NEXI’s last price was a discount, traded about -732.2% off its 52-week high of $4.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 67.8% up since then. When we look at NexImmune Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NEXI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NexImmune Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.53.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

Instantly NEXI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 47.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8140 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 142.66%, with the 5-day performance at 47.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) is 63.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NexImmune Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.81% over the past 6 months, a 0.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NexImmune Inc. will rise 23.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for NexImmune Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.20%.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 13.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.88% of NexImmune Inc. shares while 30.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.04%. There are 30.42% institutions holding the NexImmune Inc. stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.97% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million NEXI shares worth $0.67 million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.01% or 0.97 million shares worth $0.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 97320.0 shares worth around $53973.0.