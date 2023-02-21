Investing In Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.11. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $17.05 changed hands at -$0.98 or -5.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.04B. NOVAâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -84.57% off its 52-week high of $31.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.47, which suggests the last value was 26.86% up since then. When we look at Sunnova Energy International Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Analysts gave the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NOVA as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sunnova Energy International Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Reportâ€¦ Sponsored

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Instantly NOVA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.93 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -5.44% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.33%, with the 5-day performance at -3.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is -12.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NOVAâ€™s forecast low is $23.00 with $51.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -199.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunnova Energy International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -32.15% over the past 6 months, a -23.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunnova Energy International Inc. will fall -184.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 108.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $139.4 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Sunnova Energy International Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $139.75 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.02 million and $65.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 114.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 112.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sunnova Energy International Inc. earnings to increase by 56.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.00% per year.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.33% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares while 124.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 127.95%. There are 124.97% institutions holding the Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.97% of the shares, roughly 16.06 million NOVA shares worth $274.56 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.55% or 12.13 million shares worth $207.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.27 million shares estimated at $55.89 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $50.33 million.