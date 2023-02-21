Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 10.18 million Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.80M. IMPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -3941.67% off its 52-week high of $9.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 4.17% up since then. When we look at Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.52 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3809 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -7.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is -10.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.92 days.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Imperial Petroleum Inc. earnings to decrease by -823.20%.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares while 3.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.13%. There are 3.12% institutions holding the Imperial Petroleum Inc. stock share, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.98% of the shares, roughly 1.86 million IMPP shares worth $0.61 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.58% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.43 million shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 89993.0 shares worth around $32064.0.