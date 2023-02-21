iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 79.67 million iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.18. With the company’s per share price at $1.48 changed hands at $0.73 or 97.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.30M. IBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1015.54% off its 52-week high of $16.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 75.68% up since then. When we look at iBio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 974.08K.

Analysts gave the iBio Inc. (IBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended IBIO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iBio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Instantly IBIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 69.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9900 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 97.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 233.03%, with the 5-day performance at 69.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is 111.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -48.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IBIO’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 32.43% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.43% for it to hit the projected low.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iBio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.47% over the past 6 months, a 60.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iBio Inc. will rise 50.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that iBio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $600k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $168k and $1.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 257.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.40%. The 2023 estimates are for iBio Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.70%.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.08% of iBio Inc. shares while 11.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.73%. There are 11.37% institutions holding the iBio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.28% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million IBIO shares worth $2.02 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.58% or 0.32 million shares worth $1.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $1.43 million under it, the former controlled 3.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $58478.0.