Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.45 changed hands at -$0.03 or -6.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $97.62M. HYMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -588.89% off its 52-week high of $3.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 37.78% up since then. When we look at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5397 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.41%, with the 5-day performance at -7.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is -28.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.2 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -79.20% down from the last financial year.

The 2023 estimates are for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 62.40%.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.19% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares while 22.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.62%. There are 22.27% institutions holding the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock share, with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.21% of the shares, roughly 24.39 million HYMC shares worth $14.75 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.23% or 8.46 million shares worth $5.11 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.02 million shares estimated at $2.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $1.72 million.