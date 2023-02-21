How Will SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 13.31 million SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.02 changed hands at $0.36 or 9.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $732.81M. SOUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -351.24% off its 52-week high of $18.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 76.87% up since then. When we look at SoundHound AI Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 36.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.14 million.

Analysts gave the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOUN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SoundHound AI Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Instantly SOUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.18 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 9.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 127.12%, with the 5-day performance at 1.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 221.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.70, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOUN’s forecast low is $1.60 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.2% for it to hit the projected low.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.84 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that SoundHound AI Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $8.21 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 91.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for SoundHound AI Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.50%.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 17.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.91% of SoundHound AI Inc. shares while 11.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.50%. There are 11.04% institutions holding the SoundHound AI Inc. stock share, with Anchorage Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.03% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million SOUN shares worth $10.49 million.

Cota Capital Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.29% or 2.04 million shares worth $6.69 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF. With 1.56 million shares estimated at $5.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $2.24 million.