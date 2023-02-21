Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Disappoints Wall Street With -6.20% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.21 changed hands at -$0.08 or -6.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.70M. HPCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -3354.55% off its 52-week high of $41.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 38.84% up since then. When we look at Hempacco Co. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

Instantly HPCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.74%, with the 5-day performance at -17.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) is 15.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Hempacco Co. Inc. earnings to decrease by -78.40%.

Hempacco Co. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 82.62% of Hempacco Co. Inc. shares while 0.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.24%. There are 0.22% institutions holding the Hempacco Co. Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 43920.0 HPCO shares worth $98820.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 6545.0 shares worth $5360.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.