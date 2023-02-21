Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Stock Forecast 2023: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Is Weak With -555.74% Downside

In the last trading session, 3.75 million Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.61 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.01M. GREE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1978.69% off its 52-week high of $12.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 63.93% up since then. When we look at Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Analysts gave the Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GREE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Instantly GREE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7300 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -3.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 109.72%, with the 5-day performance at -5.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) is -31.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GREE’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -555.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -555.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.46% over the past 6 months, a -490.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $48.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.28 million and $37.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -42.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -3877.80%.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 15.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.80% of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares while 51.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.66%. There are 51.62% institutions holding the Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.15% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million GREE shares worth $1.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.27% or 0.47 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $0.8 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.51 million.