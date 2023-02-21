Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s per share price at $2.68 changed hands at -$0.22 or -7.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $423.71M. GCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -133.21% off its 52-week high of $6.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 53.36% up since then. When we look at Gannett Co. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Instantly GCI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.94 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -7.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.02%, with the 5-day performance at 16.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is 34.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.28 days.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gannett Co. Inc. will rise 194.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $744.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $826.54 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Gannett Co. Inc. earnings to increase by 80.30%.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 23.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.93% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares while 69.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.34%. There are 69.53% institutions holding the Gannett Co. Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.51% of the shares, roughly 22.65 million GCI shares worth $34.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.34% or 10.72 million shares worth $16.41 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.62 million shares estimated at $21.56 million under it, the former controlled 7.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.18% of the shares, roughly 4.64 million shares worth around $7.1 million.