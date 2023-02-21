Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.02 million Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at -$0.03 or -7.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.19M. FRGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1141.38% off its 52-week high of $3.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 37.93% up since then. When we look at Freight Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 million.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3760 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -7.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.56%, with the 5-day performance at -13.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) is 9.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Freight Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 77.00%.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.18% of Freight Technologies Inc. shares while 6.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.38%. There are 6.77% institutions holding the Freight Technologies Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million FRGT shares worth $54756.0.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 57848.0 shares worth $29508.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 7601.0 shares estimated at $2271.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares.