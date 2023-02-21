FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 2.55 million FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at -$0.03 or -4.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.60M. FOXO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1733.33% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 61.67% up since then. When we look at FOXO Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Instantly FOXO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -40.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.34%, with the 5-day performance at -40.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) is 52.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for FOXO Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 360.40%.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 21.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.00% of FOXO Technologies Inc. shares while 27.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.91%. There are 27.79% institutions holding the FOXO Technologies Inc. stock share, with Meteora Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.34% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million FOXO shares worth $3.52 million.

Cinctive Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.01% or 0.99 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022.