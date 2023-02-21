EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.15 million EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.52 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.72B. EVGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.25% off its 52-week high of $14.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.64, which suggests the last value was 44.17% up since then. When we look at EVgo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Analysts gave the EVgo Inc. (EVGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended EVGO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. EVgo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.99 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.86%, with the 5-day performance at 3.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is 25.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.96 days.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EVgo Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.85% over the past 6 months, a 10.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EVgo Inc. will fall -366.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 117.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.03 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that EVgo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $30.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.12 million and $7.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 195.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 290.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for EVgo Inc. earnings to increase by 87.70%.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 27.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.31% of EVgo Inc. shares while 53.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.33%. There are 53.63% institutions holding the EVgo Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.21% of the shares, roughly 6.39 million EVGO shares worth $50.54 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.57% or 4.56 million shares worth $36.03 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.48 million shares estimated at $11.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $16.03 million.