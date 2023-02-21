EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.14 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.08B. EQRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -182.71% off its 52-week high of $6.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the last value was 12.62% up since then. When we look at EQRx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.36 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.80%, with the 5-day performance at -5.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is -13.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EQRx Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.14% over the past 6 months, a -61.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for EQRx Inc. earnings to increase by 58.40%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.98% of EQRx Inc. shares while 71.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.07%. There are 71.28% institutions holding the EQRx Inc. stock share, with Alphabet Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.74% of the shares, roughly 47.55 million EQRX shares worth $235.39 million.

Softbank Group Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.84% or 43.18 million shares worth $213.72 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.77 million shares estimated at $28.95 million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 7.38 million shares worth around $36.52 million.