EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.62 changed hands at -$0.2 or -1.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $689.34M. EH’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.53% off its 52-week high of $17.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.32, which suggests the last value was 71.43% up since then. When we look at EHang Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

Analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.60 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.43%, with the 5-day performance at -0.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 4.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EH’s forecast low is $28.15 with $28.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -142.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -142.25% for it to hit the projected low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EHang Holdings Limited will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.65 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that EHang Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.36 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 167.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for EHang Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -247.50%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of EHang Holdings Limited shares while 22.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.82%. There are 22.62% institutions holding the EHang Holdings Limited stock share, with Axim Planning & Wealth the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.79% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million EH shares worth $21.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 1.29 million shares worth $5.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $1.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $1.68 million.