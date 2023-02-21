E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.09 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at -$0.03 or -9.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.00M. EJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -8263.64% off its 52-week high of $18.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was -9.09% down since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2700 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -9.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.66%, with the 5-day performance at -14.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -45.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.20%. The 2023 estimates are for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -166.00%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 0.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.03%. There are 0.03% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 58477.0 EJH shares worth $0.11 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 9545.0 shares worth $4103.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.