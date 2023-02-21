DoorDash Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -69.44% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 2.09 million DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.20 changed hands at -$1.61 or -2.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.97B. DASH’s current price is a discount, trading about -116.28% off its 52-week high of $130.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.37, which suggests the last value was 31.28% up since then. When we look at DoorDash Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 million.

Analysts gave the DoorDash Inc. (DASH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended DASH as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DoorDash Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Instantly DASH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 70.13 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.31%, with the 5-day performance at 1.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is 3.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DASH’s forecast low is $40.00 with $102.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.55% for it to hit the projected low.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DoorDash Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.37% over the past 6 months, a 6.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DoorDash Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.94 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that DoorDash Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.46 billion and $1.61 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for DoorDash Inc. earnings to increase by 4.00%.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of DoorDash Inc. shares while 92.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.02%. There are 92.48% institutions holding the DoorDash Inc. stock share, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.96% of the shares, roughly 35.85 million DASH shares worth $2.15 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.08% or 29.09 million shares worth $1.74 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.38 million shares estimated at $862.04 million under it, the former controlled 3.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 8.53 million shares worth around $511.4 million.