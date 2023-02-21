Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $77.77 changed hands at -$2.22 or -2.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.19B. DDOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.88% off its 52-week high of $167.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.34, which suggests the last value was 21.13% up since then. When we look at Datadog Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 million.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Instantly DDOG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 90.01 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -2.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.81%, with the 5-day performance at -5.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 9.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.06 days.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Datadog Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.45% over the past 6 months, a 10.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $469.96 million. 30 analysts are of the opinion that Datadog Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $502.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $363.03 million and $406.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 117.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Datadog Inc. earnings to increase by 17.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.59% per year.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.42% of Datadog Inc. shares while 81.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.21%. There are 81.71% institutions holding the Datadog Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.41% of the shares, roughly 24.57 million DDOG shares worth $1.92 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.80% or 16.94 million shares worth $1.33 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7.81 million shares estimated at $610.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 6.02 million shares worth around $471.09 million.