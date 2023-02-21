Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.70 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.50B. CRDO’s current price is a discount, trading about -100.62% off its 52-week high of $19.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.61, which suggests the last value was 11.24% up since then. When we look at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRDO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Instantly CRDO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -49.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.46 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.08%, with the 5-day performance at -49.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is -35.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRDO’s forecast low is $11.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.53% over the past 6 months, a 141.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 98.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.09 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $58.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.8 million and $37.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 55.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd earnings to decrease by -27.60%.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 01.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.15% of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares while 48.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.19%. There are 48.99% institutions holding the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.69% of the shares, roughly 12.75 million CRDO shares worth $140.25 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 8.75 million shares worth $96.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). With 8.19 million shares estimated at $109.07 million under it, the former controlled 5.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 3.85 million shares worth around $42.37 million.