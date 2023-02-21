Could Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 14.47 million Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.53 changing hands around $0.18 or 51.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.90M. HCDIâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -616.98% off its 52-week high of $3.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 37.74% up since then. When we look at Harbor Custom Development Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94.01K.

Analysts gave the Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HCDI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harbor Custom Development Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Instantly HCDI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 50.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 51.43% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.97%, with the 5-day performance at 50.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) is -8.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HCDIâ€™s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -654.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -654.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harbor Custom Development Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -56.91% over the past 6 months, a -525.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -20.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harbor Custom Development Inc. will fall -213.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2,166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Harbor Custom Development Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $95.2 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.34 million and $28.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 233.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Harbor Custom Development Inc. earnings to increase by 119.80%.

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 27.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.01% of Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares while 8.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.82%. There are 8.87% institutions holding the Harbor Custom Development Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.29% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million HCDI shares worth $0.17 million.

Intellectus Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.97% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $67970.0.