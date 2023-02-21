CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.39 million CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.01M. CNEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -708.33% off its 52-week high of $2.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was -2.78% down since then. When we look at CN Energy Group. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Instantly CNEY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4188 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.22%, with the 5-day performance at -9.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is -46.24% down.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.70%. The 2023 estimates are for CN Energy Group. Inc. earnings to increase by 386.70%.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.86% of CN Energy Group. Inc. shares while 0.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.13%. There are 0.10% institutions holding the CN Energy Group. Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 30127.0 CNEY shares worth $63567.0.

With 8671.0 shares estimated at $7066.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.