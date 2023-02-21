Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.46 changed hands at -$0.05 or -8.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.68M. CIDM’s last price was a discount, traded about -115.22% off its 52-week high of $0.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 19.57% up since then. When we look at Cinedigm Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 573.50K.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Instantly CIDM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6000 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -8.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.91%, with the 5-day performance at -22.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is -7.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.62 days.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.43 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Cinedigm Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $18.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.08 million and $16.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Cinedigm Corp. earnings to increase by 102.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.82% of Cinedigm Corp. shares while 8.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.36%. There are 8.07% institutions holding the Cinedigm Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.92% of the shares, roughly 6.97 million CIDM shares worth $2.75 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.15% or 2.04 million shares worth $0.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.81 million shares estimated at $1.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $0.74 million.