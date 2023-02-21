China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.80 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.19M. CLEU’s current price is a discount, trading about -277.5% off its 52-week high of $3.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 32.5% up since then. When we look at China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 134.54K.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8400 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.65%, with the 5-day performance at 2.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is -3.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 90820.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -158.40%.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.65% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares while 0.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.83%. There are 0.70% institutions holding the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.71% of the shares, roughly 98080.0 CLEU shares worth $78995.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 48266.0 shares worth $38874.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 48266.0 shares estimated at $55505.0 under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares.