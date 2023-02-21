Can Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 3.07 million Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.96 changed hands at -$1.25 or -4.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.23B. RUN’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.31% off its 52-week high of $39.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.80, which suggests the last value was 29.88% up since then. When we look at Sunrun Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.07 million.

Analysts gave the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended RUN as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sunrun Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Instantly RUN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.99 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 2.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is -7.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.21 days.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunrun Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.88% over the past 6 months, a 238.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunrun Inc. will rise 73.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $596.44 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Sunrun Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $561.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $435.23 million and $495.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Sunrun Inc. earnings to increase by 68.80%.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.85% of Sunrun Inc. shares while 92.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.32%. There are 92.61% institutions holding the Sunrun Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.59% of the shares, roughly 31.08 million RUN shares worth $857.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.70% or 18.53 million shares worth $511.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.58 million shares estimated at $158.01 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 5.99 million shares worth around $165.17 million.