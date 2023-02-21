Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $91.73 changed hands at -$1.57 or -1.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.27B. BILL’s current price is a discount, trading about -169.9% off its 52-week high of $247.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $89.87, which suggests the last value was 2.03% up since then. When we look at Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 103.24 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.81%, with the 5-day performance at -2.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is -11.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.11 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bill.com Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.37% over the past 6 months, a 529.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bill.com Holdings Inc. will rise 400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 866.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $247.02 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $267.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $166.91 million and $200.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bill.com Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -169.10%.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.92% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares while 97.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.73%. There are 97.74% institutions holding the Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 10.39 million BILL shares worth $1.38 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 9.09 million shares worth $1.2 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $393.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $309.49 million.