BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 3.92 million BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.91 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $502.59M. BBAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -312.28% off its 52-week high of $16.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 85.17% up since then. When we look at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.76 million.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Instantly BBAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.03 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 480.38%, with the 5-day performance at -18.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) is 109.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBAI’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.88% for it to hit the projected low.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 131.36% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. will rise 91.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.96 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $39.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.48 million and $36.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 29.60%.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 97.83% of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares while 2.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.22%. There are 2.11% institutions holding the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock share, with Lynrock Lake LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.01% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million BBAI shares worth $2.24 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 94285.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Sep 29, 2022.