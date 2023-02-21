Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 3.74% Incline

In the last trading session, 2.44 million Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $17.74 changed hands at $0.64 or 3.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.09B. BYND’s last price was a discount, traded about -234.33% off its 52-week high of $59.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.03, which suggests the last value was 37.82% up since then. When we look at Beyond Meat Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Instantly BYND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.99 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 3.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.11%, with the 5-day performance at 10.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is 24.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.41 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beyond Meat Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.60% over the past 6 months, a -104.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -27.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beyond Meat Inc. will rise 7.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.92 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Beyond Meat Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $94.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $100.68 million and $109.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Beyond Meat Inc. earnings to decrease by -240.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 23.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.18% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares while 42.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.33%. There are 42.98% institutions holding the Beyond Meat Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.96% of the shares, roughly 5.71 million BYND shares worth $80.91 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.21% or 3.96 million shares worth $56.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.65 million shares estimated at $23.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $20.6 million.